Korea Investment CORP Has $3.56 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

