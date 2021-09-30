Douglas Kass Buys 11,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass acquired 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 894,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

