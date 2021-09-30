Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells 6,165 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.

TSE BB opened at C$12.24 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

