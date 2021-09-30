Insider Selling: Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) Insider Sells C$90,090.00 in Stock

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) insider Sev.en Energy AG sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$90,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,332,799.48.

Sev.en Energy AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Sev.en Energy AG sold 21,000 shares of Corsa Coal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$8,925.00.

Corsa Coal stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. Corsa Coal Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$67.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in the mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells low volatile metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines located in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

