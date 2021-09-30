UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS:UDHCF opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. UDG Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.