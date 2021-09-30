Analysts Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price at C$5.57

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOT.UN. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.01. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

