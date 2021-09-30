Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,656.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $32,625.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLMA opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

