Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of PGC opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

