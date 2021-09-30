Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 851 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $399.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

