Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.57% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

