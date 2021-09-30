Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,294,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 815,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.99% of Exelixis worth $570,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

