O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Up 4.6%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.12. 13,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,306,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after buying an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

