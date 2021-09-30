iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 91,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,102 shares.The stock last traded at $268.91 and had previously closed at $271.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

