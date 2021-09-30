Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up to $88.25

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.25, but opened at $90.77. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 27,298 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.