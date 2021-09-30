DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $34.63

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.22. DermTech shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 3,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

