Korea Investment CORP Has $3.64 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

