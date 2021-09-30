Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

