Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.