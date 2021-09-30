Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $13,943,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI opened at $71.44 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 649.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.