Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VOX opened at $141.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

