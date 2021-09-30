Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

