Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,482 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

