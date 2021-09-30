Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,748 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

