Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 5.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 26,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,114,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.