Marita Zuraitis Sells 3,333 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87.

On Friday, July 30th, Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00.

HMN stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

