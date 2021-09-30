$0.55 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

