3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $116,400.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

