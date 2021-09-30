Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 2,728 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

