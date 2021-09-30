Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 2,728 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
