Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

