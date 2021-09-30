Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,268 shares of company stock valued at $139,348. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

