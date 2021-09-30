Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $52.47 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

