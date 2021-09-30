Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $906.55 million, a PE ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

