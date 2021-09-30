Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 48.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

