Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

