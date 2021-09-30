Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,900 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.