Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 460,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

