Korea Investment CORP Sells 600 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

