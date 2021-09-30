Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 16.58% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

