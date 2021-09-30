Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 140.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day moving average of $253.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $279.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

