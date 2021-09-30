Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

