First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

