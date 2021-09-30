Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $164.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

