Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $520.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

COST stock opened at $451.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 171,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

