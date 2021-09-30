Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,614 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $98,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $249.08 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.