RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.37 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

