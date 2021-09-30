Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $409.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver. Advertising revenues are benefiting from the ongoing shift to e-commerce. Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. However, Facebook expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis. Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS update to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company is facing stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $339.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $957.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.58. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $932,092,822 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $6,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.