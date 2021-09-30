Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $208.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HUBB stock opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.51. Hubbell has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,433,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.