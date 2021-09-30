Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 20.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $831.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Ebix’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.