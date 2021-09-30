Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
