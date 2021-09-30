Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

