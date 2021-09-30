Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $171.03 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

